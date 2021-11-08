CNN Airs "Town Hall" With Sesame Street Puppets Encouraging Kids To Get Vaccinated

CNN has stooped to a new low in the hysteria to try and get children vaccinated: it is using puppets from the popular kids show Sesame Street to promote the Covid-19 jabs.

CNN aired a program called ‘The ABCs of COVID Vaccines: A CNN/Sesame Street Townhall for Families’ this weekend where the puppets showed up to recommend to kids that they get vaccinated. The 'town hall' came just hours after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Do you or your little ones have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Join your favorite furry friends for a special town hall hosted by @DrSanjayGupta and @EricaRHill, airing this Saturday, 11/6 at 8:30am ET on @CNN. pic.twitter.com/VmDojM8q65 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 3, 2021

The show tells kids they can have "playdates" with the vaccine when they weren't able to beforehand.

Puppets like one named Rosita said things about the vaccine like: "It will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta says the more people that get vaccinated, “the better we’re going to be able to stop the spread of Covid and keep everyone healthy.”

Even Big Bird Tweeted over the weekend that he got the Covid vaccine - a Tweet which President Biden promptly responded to.

Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

According to Toronto99.com, it marks the 6th time CNN has used the Sesame Street puppets to run a 'town hall' about Covid.

One ex-BBC corporate communication trainer summed up what most people online were thinking, calling the script that the show was following "very concerning".