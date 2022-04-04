Coach K's Final Four Upset Against UNC Sparks Ticket Deflation For Championship Game 

It's the end of the era for Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski, also known as "Coach K," whose 4-decade span with the Blue Devils basketball team came to an abrupt end on Saturday night's Final Four game when his team lost by four points to the North Carolina Tarheels. On Monday, Coach K's loss sparked a crash in ticket prices for the Final Four championship in New Orleans.

Tickets that were once listed for hundreds of dollars, if not more, ahead of the Final Four games last weekend have plunged in value because Duke was eliminated. We noted last week that prices for Final Four games were the most expensive in recent history as there was a strong demand to see Coach K go all the way.

Ticket resellers Gametime, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, TickPick, and others have listed tickets for tonight's game as low as $24-$30. TickPick told Yahoo Finance that the lowest ticket 5 minutes left of the Duke-Tarheels Saturday night game was around $130. Soon after, prices went on a downward spiral.

Gametime lists the cheapest ticket for $24 (as of 1400 ET).

SeatGeek lists the cheapest ticket for $26 (as of 1400 ET).

TickPick cited Coach K's loss as a significant reason for plunging ticket prices and Caesars Superdome stadium's size, which can seat 77k fans.

Saturday's night upset has sparked ticket deflation, though good for consumers who will only have to spend less than a quarter tank of gas to attend a national championship game. Tonight's game will be Kansas Jayhawks versus Tarheels.