Coinbase Buys One River Digital To Focus On Institutional Investors

For the past several years, almost every weekend we have presented readers with the weekly note of unconventional market (and life) insights from One River Asset Management founder and CIO, Eric Peters, who among other things was not only one of the first institutional investors in bitcoin via One River Digital, but also managed to time his exit perfectly selling most of his holdings by the end of 2021, just as the crypto sector was peaking and generating a $1+ billion profit for his investors.

Well, today we learned that he has perfected the art of selling not just his asset holdings but his entire crypto fund: none other than the only credible crypto exchange left, Coinbase - reeling from a plunge in retail trading volume and flight of skittish retail capital - has purchased One River Digital Asset Management for an undisclosed amount.

Why? Because as Bloomberg's Eric Shatzker notes, One River Digital has built a business to serve only the needs of long-term institutional clients such as pension funds, while avoiding fickle retail customers altogether: "That focus on long-term capital and money management over trading has left it less exposed to the kinds of wild swings in token prices and crypto exchange activity that others, including its new owner, are wrestling with now."

“This is about wanting to bring more institutional capital into the world of crypto,” Greg Tusar, Coinbase’s head of institutional product who formerly headed up Goldman's entire electronic trading platform, told BBG in an interview. “We expect to build — on the other side of this crypto winter — an awesome asset-management business.”

As we reported at the time, in late 2020 One River Digital emerged as one of the then-largest investors in Bitcoin. Alan Howard, the co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management, was an early backer, and a financing round in 2021 added Coinbase, Goldman Sachs and Liberty Mutual as investors. That deal valued One River Digital at $186 million.

One River Digital will be renamed to Coinbase Asset Management with Peters serving as its chief executive officer and chief investment officer, while deputy CIO Marcel Kasumovich, a veteran of Goldman, Merrill Lynch and Soros will continue in his role as well.

In a curious twist, Peters will retain his old hedge fund and continue as CEO and CIO of his Stamford, Connecticut-based hedge fund, One River Asset Management, which remains a separate firm. “Having a dual role gives me insight into the worlds of digital and traditional assets,” Peters said. “I’m betting on convergence between the two over the next decade.”

In a note sent to clients this morning (attached below) Peters described his relationship with Coinbase, starting with One River Asset Management’s first Bitcoin and Ether purchases in November 2020; by the end of 2021, he had mostly cashed out, generating more than $1 billion in profits for his clients and neatly sidestepping the crypto carnage that soon followed, including the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin and failures of Voyageur Digital Ltd., Celsius Network and FTX. As he evaluated the future for One River Digital, Peters concluded that building out asset management at one of the dominant players in the industry was simply too attractive (not to mention lucrative) to pass up.

“Did I want to compete with these guys or be in business together with them?” Peters said. “It was a pretty easy decision for me.” The negotiations began about a year ago and dragged on through the crypto wipeout that erased almost $1.5 trillion in token values in 2022. Coinbase was among the hardest hit, and with revenue and trading volume both plummeting in 2022, and the company reported a full-year loss of $2.63 billion.

What is also notable about the deal is that Coinbase - the largest US crypto exchange - already has several businesses dedicated to institutions, among them crypto custody, trading, staking and prime services, as well as a spot market for tokens and a derivatives exchange. However, many of these businesses have come under increased regulatory scrutiny. Coinbase Asset Management will be a separate division with appropriate controls and barriers to ensure client confidence and regulatory compliance, Tusar said.

In a recent tweet, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong - realizing that the fight with regulators is about to get firty - decided to turn activist, and urged his twitter followers "to advance pro-crypto policy in all 435 Congressional Districts across the U.S. Introducing #Crypto435, our campaign to grow the crypto advocacy community and share tools and resources to make your voice heard. Become an advocate today."

1/ It’s time to advance pro-crypto policy in all 435 Congressional Districts across the U.S.



Introducing #Crypto435, our campaign to grow the crypto advocacy community and share tools and resources to make your voice heard.



Become an advocate today 👇 https://t.co/TPJhtoP9eC — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 28, 2023

To that end, purchasing One River Digital may strike two birds with one acquisition stone: One of Peters’s early hires at One River Digital was recruiting Jay Clayton, former SEC chairman, as an adviser. It was Clayton who led the SEC crackdown that effectively killed the market for initial coin offerings, or ICOs. Clayton, who’s staying on through the sale together with other members of One River Digital’s advisory board, predicted there will be more consolidation as crypto matures.

“We’re going to see a lot more strategic combinations,” Clayton said in an interview. “Traditional financial players are starting to think about acquisitions of distributed ledger or blockchain companies, especially those that don’t have any legacy regulatory risk.”

Below is Eric Peters' letter describing the Coinbase deal: