Colorado HOA Calls The Police On Children's Lemonade Stand

While the southern border remains wide open and crime sweeps through U.S. cities, one Colorado HOA is doing their part to protect the homeland: shutting down a lemonade stand set up by a group of local children.

Police in Summit County were called for reports of “children running an illegal lemonade stand on county right of way", according to Yahoo News.

The report says that when police arrived, they “found that the children were not blocking the roadway but did ask them to move back from the road a few feet for their safety.”

Believing the situation was then resolved, the officers proceeded to address other parking issues nearby. However, they had to return when the original complainants began shouting at the children, accusing them of being on private property.

As tensions escalated, the officers found out that the children actually lived within the HOA and were entitled to operate their stand on the communal property. This allowed the kids to continue their lemonade business.

A similar incident occurred in 2018, Yahoo News reported, when three boys ran a stand and planned to donate the proceeds to their church.

Police said at the time: "We don’t go out of our way to enforce matters of this nature and in this instance, our actions were complaint-driven. When officers receive a complaint, we have an obligation to act."

The boys' mother said at the time: "I was very surprised and shocked that all this was necessary for a child’s lemonade stand."

And the next year, Governor Jared Polis took action, signing a law that allowed children to run occasional lemonade stands.

Polis wrote on Twitter: “Thrilled to sign the bipartisan Lemonade Stand Bill today that reduces regulations and cuts red tape, making it easier for young entrepreneurs to start their own businesses!"