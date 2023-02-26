COVID "Likely Arose" From Lab Leak, US Energy Department Admits In Classified Report

The argument that Covid-19 leaked from the virology lab in Wuhan, China (the only Level 4 lab in Asia) is growing louder after years of Big Tech and governments censoring the Covid debate.

Last summer, the WHO, an avid protector of the Chinese government, made a sharp change in attitude by admitting the possibility of a lab leak. A Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor, and Pensions noted last fall, "substantial evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a research-related incident associated with a laboratory in Wuhan." The FBI and other intelligence agencies have also investigated the Wuhan Lab.

The latest US agency to embrace the lab leak idea is the Energy Department, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing a classified intelligence report provided to the White House and top members of Congress.

Sources told WSJ, "the Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak."

The Energy Department had an undecided stance on the virus' origins. The conclusion is due to new intelligence, but the department hedged itself by indicating "low confidence" in its latest opinion, according to people who have read the classified report.

The agency joins the FBI in expressing the opinion the virus' origins are due to a Chinese lab leak. WSJ noted four other agencies and a national intelligence panel still believe the virus was likely the result of natural transmission, and two are undecided.

Now that the U.S. Department of Energy has joined FBI in concluding that the coronavirus likely leaked from a lab, it’s worth remembering that the media, en masse, condemned the lab leak theory as a “debunked conspiracy theory,” and Facebook censored people who dared suggest it pic.twitter.com/RuT0w0SgpV — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 26, 2023

The Energy Department's report is important because the agency supervises the US national laboratories, some of which are Level 4 labs.

US officials wouldn't shed more color on why the Energy Department changed its views on the origins of Covid. They said the agency and FBI have come to the same conclusions for different reasons.

After the pandemic struck, the mainstream media and Big Tech social media platforms labeled anyone as a "conspiracy theorist" for even mentioning the lab leak origin.

Recall Zero Hedge was banned from Twitter in February 2020 after we "published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus."

It was later revealed that left-wing faux-news site BuzzFeed had complained to Twitter about Zero Hedge supposedly releasing "the personal information of a scientist from Wuhan," but all we had done was print information that was publicly available and ask questions about whether a lab leak may have been plausible than the seafood market. Three years later, our questioning appears to have been correct so far.

A recent Twitter Files drop has shown the incestuous relationship between Big Tech and the government rigging the debate around Covid origins.

... and even reporters have asked Anthony Fauci questions about the origins.

Daily Caller's @DianaGlebova tries to ask Dr. Fauci about what he did to investigate the origins of covid and Jean-Pierre shuts her down.



Another reporter yells at her for not letting Diana ask the question. pic.twitter.com/RieiEBwl2p — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

The complex narrative that governments, non-governmental organizations, Big Tech, and mainstream media built around Covid with shaky assumptions and misdirections is falling apart -- hence the latest pivot by the Energy Department.