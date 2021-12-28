COVID Outbreak Spreads To 89 Cruise Ships, Says CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has flagged 89 cruise ships with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

*CDC FLAGS 89 CRUISE SHIPS WITH COVID-19 CASES AS OF TUESDAY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 28, 2021

Since this summer, the cruise ship industry has staged a comeback, but COVID outbreaks on cruise ships in recent weeks (read: here & here) have led some US lawmakers to urge cruise ship operators to halt all sailings.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said cruise ship operators are "repeating recent history as petri dishes of Covid-19 infection."

"Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause—docking their ships," Blumenthal tweeted.

The CDC is investigating 86 cruise ships for COVID outbreaks. Of that, 32 are Carnival, 25 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, and 15 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The CDC's website said four Walt Disney Co.'s Disney Cruise Line are now under watch.

Cruise ships were once lauded as one of the safest vacations due to their strict health policies of only allowing vaxxed adults and their ability to isolate from the rest of the "dangerous" world. However, since we now know that vaccines don't prevent the transmission of the virus - thus questioning their entire purpose - just the opposite is taking place, and cruise companies are getting hammered, just like they did in 2020, confirming there has been virtually no progress in containing covid during the first year of Biden's admin.