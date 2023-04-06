Criminal Gang Cuts Hole Through Apple Store Wall, Steals $500,000 Worth Of iPhones

We have all seen startling news footage and Twitter videos featuring 'smash-and-grabs' targeting retail outlets. There has been a surge in retail thefts in cities led by Democrats, often linked to relaxed laws that enable acts of lawlessness to unfold. Recently, organized criminal gangs have intensified their attacks on retail stores, as demonstrated by an incident in Washington State when thieves cut a hole in the wall to access an Apple store.

Seattle's KOMO 4 News reported that an organized crime gang breached the wall of an Apple store via a neighboring espresso machine shop at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Seattle.

"Our front door was locked. They pried our front door open. "[It was a] 24 by 18 hole cut in the wall into what appears to be the back room of the Apple store. I'm surprised we were the conduit for them to get to the Apple store. I had no clue we were so close or adjacent to them," Seattle Coffee Gear Regional Manager Eric Marks explained.

Burglars cut a hole through the coffee shop's bathroom wall to access the Apple store undetected.

Once inside, Lynnwood police said the thieves stole "436 iPhones in total ... or about $500,000 worth of merchandise."

"Lynnwood police responded to the burglary and said it appeared to be a well-organized operation based on what they've seen from surveillance video," KOMO 4 pointed out.

Criminal organized gangs are getting bolder in their robbery techniques. According to the National Retail Federation, retail shrinkage resulted in close to $100 billion in losses for retailers in 2021. In response to the growing theft, some retailers, such as Walgreens, Walmart, and other stores, are leaving dangerous and lawless metro areas run by progressive leaders.