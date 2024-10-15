Crude Crashes, Tech Tumbles; But Bonds, Bullion, & Bitcoin Bid

Quite a day... Headlines on Israel reportedly agreeing not to blow up energy facilities wiped a chunk of geopolitical risk premium off crude; the Empire Fed manufacturing survey crashed from multi-year highs, crushing the 'no landing' narrative; ASML's dismal earnings and outlook wrecked the AI "insane demand" narrative; and LVMH poured cold water on the 'consumer is strong' narrative.

The result of all that was bonds bid (yields lower), oil dumped, bitcoin & gold jumped along with the dollar, and growth stocks puked as value spiked.

ASML puked 17%, erasing all of 2024's gains...

...and that hit big-tech, smashing Mag7 stocks lower, erasing all of yesterday's gains...

...which snapped Nasdaq lower, weighed down the S&P, while Small Caps soared. The Dow was pummeled by UNH's big drop (-300 Dow points) and selling pressure weighed on everything by the close, erasing most of the Russell 2000's gains on the day...

Small Caps outperformed Big-Tech by the most since July today (and also the biggest 3-day outperformance since July)

Value outperformed Growth stocks dramatically early on but that reverted to practically no differential by the close...

More bank earnings today left Citi down hard (now in the red since bank earnings started on Friday), but Wells Fargo outperforming the bunch...

VIX continues to decouple from spot SPX, back above 20 today...

After being closed yesterday, bonds re-opened mixed with the long-end outperforming...

...and the short-end seeing yields pushed higher during the US day session, flattened the yield curve (2s10s) dramatically...

The STIRs market is adjusting to a new 'landing' narrative with rate-cut expectations for 2024 being reduced while 2025 expectations are dovishly rising..

The dollar kept rising, breaking above its 100- and 200-DMAs today to its highest close since the start of August...

Despite the dollar strength, gold also kept rising today, back near record highs...

Oil prices tumbled on Washington headlines that Israel would not bomb energy facilities (but didn't bounce back on Israel denials)...

Bitcoin broke out of its down-channel today, blowing through the 200DMA...

...and perhaps on its way to new highs as it tracks global liquidity...

Finally, the market's inflation expectations are soaring in recent weeks...

In fact, as Deutsche Bank reports, 5yr US inflation swaps have seen their largest 5-week climb since just before SVB's collapse in March 2023, an event that shifted the narrative away from around 4 more hikes to imminent cuts for a period of time.