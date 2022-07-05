Crude Crashes, Yield Curve Inverts, Bonds & The Dollar Surge

With July 4th hangovers, America came back to work focused on growth scares, Fed reaction-functions, and shrugging off inflation anxiety. The dollar roared higher on euro weakness (because ECB is scared to hike as aggressively as The Fed as the European economy looks like its collapsing). Oil and bond yields plunged on recession fears - and the yield curve inverted. Breakevens were battered as inflation fears fade (sparking a dovish shift in rate-hike trajectory which helped send growthy stocks soaring in anticipation of Fed rate-cuts and QE), and gold was clobbered on the soaring dollar.

The market is now pricing in less than 7 more rate-hikes (having peaked at over 12 more) and almost 4 subsequent rate-cuts in 2023...

With a 50% chance of a rate-cut happening in Q1 2023...

And as that dovishness was priced in, so stocks rebounded as Europe closed. The Nasdaq screamed from down 2% to up over 1.6%, the S&P was down over 2% at its lows and rallied back into the green in the last hour. Small Caps stalled at overnight highs...

Energy stocks were the hardest hit but only Tech and Discretionary stocks made gains on the day...

However, credit markets were not buying this bounce in stocks...

Treasury yields were lower on the day with a massive 20bps swing from high to low on the day...

All of which inverted 2s10s for the 3rd time this year...

And inverted 2s5s for the first time since the 2020 COVID lockdowns...

As inflation fears abate, Breakevens tumbled back to Oct 2021 levels...

The Euro was routed to near parity and 20 year lows against the dollar...

Which smashed the Dollar Index back nears its COVID Lockdown crisis safe0-haven spike highs (if biggest one day jump since June 2020)...

Cryptos rallied today, in sync with Nasdaq's gains, erasing all the early losses...

As the dollar ripped, gold was clubbed like a baby seal back below $1800 to its lowest level since Oct 2021...

Copper crashed to its lowest since Nov 2020, which along with Gold implies a dramatically lower 10Y Yield...

Worst day for WTI since the world locked down in March 2020 and back below $100 for the first time since May 11...

Wholesale gasoline prices crashed alongside, back to $3.27 at their lows...

US National gas prices are down 21 straight days...

Finally, however, the falling gas prices are not helping President Biden's approval rating...

Perhaps it's not just about that after all?