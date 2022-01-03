Daily Briefing: 2022 Outlook: Bond Market Moves & Your Asset Allocation

Alfonso Peccatiello, the author of the Macro Compass, shares his outlook on 2022 on the first trading day of the year, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite inch higher. Peccatiello discusses how he sees the economy moving forward: his view on China’s economy, the property market, and the Evergrande’s debt crisis. Peccatiello also talks about Fed rates, inflation, the bond market, and some of the good news making headlines and reflected in companies like Apple becoming the first company to hit $3 trillion market value and Tesla stocks jumping 9.0% after the company reported record deliveries for 2021. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3JFjVPE