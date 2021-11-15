Daily Briefing: Analyzing the U.S.-Canadian Dollar, European Lockdowns, Tesla's Stock, & Musk's Twitter Tantrum

Dave Floyd, founder of Aspen Trading, joins Maggie Lake to talk about the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar, Austria’s enforcement on a lockdown on the unvaccinated, and why Boris Johnson, who until now has been resistant to more lockdowns, warns that one may soon be possible given the struggling NHS. Floyd discusses the implications of these European lockdowns on supply chains and the market. Floyd also analyzes Tesla’s stock and why Musk got into a Twitter brawl with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders over the weekend when Bernie tweeted about the rich paying their fair share of taxes. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3ouTmD5