Daily Briefing: Big Tech Tumbles & Crypto Dips: How Low Can Prices Go?

Goldman Sachs expects a more aggressive Fed this year with four interest rate hikes on the horizon in an effort to to tame inflation. The prediction comes as U.S. stocks extend a volatile start to the year and Bitcoin dips below $40,000 for the first time since September. People who invested in BTC in the run up to the launch of the Bitcoin ETF are about to break even. Will the Fed need to rethink its strategy? Meanwhile, Omicron continues to rampage through the world, and one city in China is taking an aggressive approach: Tianjin, near Beijing, is testing all 14 million of its residents after 20 people tested positive for the coronavirus, two of whom had the omicron variant. Alfonso Peccatiello and Weston Nakamura join from the Netherlands and Japan respectively to answer the timely question: How do you navigate this environment with rising interest rates? Interviewed by Maggie Lake.