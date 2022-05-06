Daily Briefing: Can the Fed "Catch Up" Without Tanking the Economy?

The April nonfarm payroll figure topped consensus forecasts, and the unemployment rate held at 3.6%. A slight retreat in the labor force participation rate surprised, but, overall, more evidence of a tight labor market should brace a Federal Reserve as it effects an aggressive tightening cycle. That’s despite the fact that, when it comes to growth, we’re looking at “three straight quarters of almost nothing besides inventory along with a growing catalog of economic data more like Q1 GDP than anything.” So observes Jeffrey Snider, Head of Global Research at Alhambra Investments. Meanwhile, the threat of global recession amid war in Eastern Europe and rising geopolitical tensions augurs a new world order. We hear from Peter Zeihan and Dee Smith. Is the Fed hiking rates into a downturn? How is the market responding to the central bank’s rapid tone shift? And what will investors do should the situation devolve into a real collateral crisis? Snider joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake for today’s Daily Briefing to talk about whether the Fed is up to the challenges it faces. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3ylWN5I. Watch the full interview with Peter Zeihan and Dee Smith here: https://rvtv.io/3kJBIKy.