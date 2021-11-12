Daily Briefing: Consumer Sentiment Hits 10-Year Low While the Great Resignation Continues

The government has engaged in endless borrowing and endless wasting since World War II, and at some point, according to the latest issue of Macro Link, we’ll have to meet the consequences of that. Consumer spending is at the lowest level in a decade, according to The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which dropped to 66.8% in November. Over 4.4 million workers have quit their jobs amid expectations of inflation to further skyrocket as a holiday season rife with supply chain issues approaches. Christian Alexander, the founder of Macro Link, joins Maggie Lake to give his forecast. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3kz4nlL