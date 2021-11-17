Daily Briefing: Did Biden Get the Economy All Wrong?

After weeks of backlog in the L.A. ports, officials say they’ve finally made some progress and cleared about 29% of the cargo. Last month’s retail sales report resulted in a gleeful leap in stocks and the U.S. dollar. As inflation continues to rage through the economy with the highest CPI in 30 years, President Obama’s former economic adviser, Steven Rattner, blasted the Biden administration for getting it all wrong despite warnings. Bitcoin, which hit an all-time high earlier this month, continues to fall. Darius Dale of 42 Macro joins to give his insight on the resiliency of the U.S. dollar, inflation, and Bitcoin. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3kMfoAi