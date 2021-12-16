Daily Briefing: Did the Fed Topple Your Assets? Advice for Your Wallet

As the Fed wages its battle against inflation by signaling raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than expected, Liz Young, Head of Investment Strategy at SoFi, explains who the winners and losers are from the Fed’s decision and how we should position our investments. Will a hike in interest rates accelerate the growth of cryptocurrencies? In the UK, the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years from 0.1% to 0.25%, which may increase the mortgage costs of some homeowners. In the meantime, businesses around the world continue to suffer from the spread of Covid and the Omicron variant. Liz Young speaks about these issues, the macro environment, our investment future, the clean energy trends, and the supply chain woes. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3F6i6ca