Daily Briefing: Fear Is Back: Omicron's Grip Threatens Global Disruption

The NASDAQ is down today over 300 points, and the VIX continues to edge up to its 52-week high. Jim Bianco discusses the latest tech fallout and where the equities sell-off is concentrated. The Omicron variant is rattling the markets. Fears of a deepening supply chain crisis are at the forefront of investors' minds. Despite these fears, the unemployment rate's drop to 4.2% may signify a positive turn for the economic growth story. Bianco shares predictions on the Fed's actions and year-end dynamics for fund managers and retail investors. Interviewed by Maggie Lake.