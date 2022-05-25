Daily Briefing: Fed Notes Potential Need for "Restrictive Policy"

Federal Reserve officials acknowledged an “uncertain” economic environment but forecast “solid” growth and continuing strength in the labor market, as minutes to the May FOMC meeting revealed a general consensus behind at least a couple more 50-basis-point rate hikes. The Fed also noted that “restrictive policy may become appropriate.” Stocks struggled for footing in the immediate aftermath of the minutes’ release. George Goncalves, Head of U.S. Macro Strategy at MUFG, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to talk about the May FOMC minutes and the impact of tightening real financial conditions on markets and the economy. We also hear from Danielle DiMartino Booth and Jim Bianco about the repercussions of a widespread loss of faith in the Fed. And we get a look at today’s episode of the new Real Vision series Crypto Unwrapped. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/38IF1iQ. Watch the full conversation between Danielle DiMartino Booth and Jim Bianco here: https://rvtv.io/3MmeBlg. Watch the Crypto Unwrapped episode featuring Leslie Lamb, Ash Bennington, and Paul Guerra here: https://rvtv.io/38iDcZF.