Daily Briefing: Is the Fed Tightening Fast Enough? Or Too Fast?

The consumer price index for April came in at 0.3% on a month-over-month basis and 8.3% year over year, exceeding estimates on both measures and establishing once again that inflation is going to stick around at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. After opening to the upside, the major U.S. equity indexes surrendered gains and slid into the close. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note crossed above 3% early in the day before settling at 2.91%. Investors continue to grapple with the prospect of the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking borrowing costs into what looks more and more like a slowing global economy. Existing supply-chain constraints will only be exacerbated by lockdowns in China, and the U.S. consumer can only carry things so far. Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake for today’s Daily Briefing to discuss how markets are digesting changes in central bank policy and where this re-pricing may take us. Real Vision Crypto Editor Ash Bennington drops in to shed some light on TerraUSD losing its peg to the U.S. dollar, and we hear from Gene Munster about tech bright prospects in 2023. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3L3sSC8 Watch the full interview with Gene Munster and Raoul Pal here: https://rvtv.io/3l2GgeZ