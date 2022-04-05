Daily Briefing: Fed Voices Get Hawkish on Inflation - LIVE from San Diego

With the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s March meeting set for release on Wednesday, financial markets continue to search for direction. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said today a faster pace of rate increases may be warranted, with 50 basis points on the table for May. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard noted the central bank will raise interest rates steadily and will begin reducing its balance sheet as soon as next month. Brainard, normally a dovish voice, also noted that balance-sheet reduction could proceed “at a rapid pace.” U.S. equity indexes lingered in the red at midday, as bond prices sagged on Brainard’s comments. The question now is how aggressively the Fed will move after having indulged the “transitory” fantasy too long. Real Vision is in San Diego for this week’s Macro Experience event, where we continue to meet face to face with some of our favorite guests. Mish Schneider, Director of Trading Education at MarketGauge.com, joins Maggie Lake to talk about the Fed’s approach to inflation on today’s Daily Briefing. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3LHARWe and check out our new podcast, My Life in 4 trades right here: https://www.realvision.com/podcast/mylifein4trades/page/1