Daily Briefing: The Fed Will Sacrifice Investors To Beat Inflation

A surprise rate cut by the People's Bank of China boosted equity futures early Friday, and stocks did open higher. But any optimism the Federal Reserve would follow the PBoC's dovish example and not "hike until it hurts" faded before noon. "They are going to break inflation," says Jim Bianco, "and if they break you along the way, so be it." The S&P 500 slipped into official "bear market" territory, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for its eighth consecutive down week, the longest such streak since 1923. Bianco, President of Bianco Research, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to talk about the implications of a hawkish Fed and the possibility of a global recession. And we hear from Dario Perkins about the "tangible" opportunity that may follow this period of slowing growth.