Daily Briefing: Get Ready for More (Shadow and Traditional) Bank Failures

The producer price index was up 11.3% year over year in June, the seventh consecutive double-digit gain, and accelerated to 1.1% from 0.9% in May on a month-over-month basis, as inflationary pressure continues to build. JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest bank in the U.S. by market cap, reported a 28% decline in earnings and boosted its provision for bad loans by $428 million. And jobless claims surged to a 2022 high. That's to say nothing of the multiple failures in the crypto space. Financial economist and author Frances Coppola, the self-proclaimed "Notorious Crypto Skeptic," joins Real Vision's Andreas Steno Larsen to talk about inflation, financial markets, and what happens when banks – both traditional and "shadow" – collapse. We also hear from Harris Kupperman about why "the whole world is going to change."