Daily Briefing: Have You Heard About the Yen?

U.S. equities slipped deeper into the red as the trading day progressed, after European stocks closed lower ahead of tomorrow's interest-rate decision by the European Central Bank. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen has hit a fresh 20-year low against the dollar, a potentially contagious development for the global financial system. Real Vision's expert on the ground in Asia, Weston Nakamura, joins Ash Bennington at the top of today's show to talk about the consequences for global markets of the yen's historic weakness. And Darius Dale is here to talk about recent price action and market risks. "We'll see new highs on yields if inflation misbehaves Friday," says Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro. We also hear from Santiago Velez on a crypto regulation bill introduced in the U.S. Senate.