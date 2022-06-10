Daily Briefing: Headline CPI Hits Another 40-Year High

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the consumer price index increased 8.6% from a year ago and 1% from a month ago in May. Both readings exceeded expectations and re-centered for the Federal Reserve and the White House the problem of fixing 40-year-high inflation. According to Peter Boockvar, the CIO of Bleakley Advisory Group, "The odds of 50 basis points at the September meeting of the FOMC are back to 100%." Not coincidentally, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index plumbed an all-time low in May. Boockvar joins Real Vision’s Andreas Steno Larsen to talk about today’s CPI report, the market’s reaction, and whether the Fed will be able to tame inflation and manage a “soft landing” for the economy at the same time. We also hear from Kyle Bass and Wil VanLoh about how money-printing and war have contributed to this historic inflation surge. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3O60H7h. Watch the full conversation featuring Kyle Bass and Wil VanLoh here: https://rvtv.io/3NEKq9v.