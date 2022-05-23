Daily Briefing: Here's the Good News About a Recession

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has logged eight consecutive losing weeks, but it’s leading the U.S. equity indexes to the upside today with a gain of more than 2%. Perhaps investors are looking at stocks with Jared Dillian’s style of optimism. “If we get a recession, and it looks like we will,” notes Dillian, “it will be a much easier trading environment than what we’ve been dealing with. Fed easing policy is always easier than Fed tightening policy.” Dillian, author of The Daily Dirtnap, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to make his case for a developing risk-on environment. We also hear from Francis “The Market Sniper” Hunt about Bitcoin and its correlation to old-school financial asset prices. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/38DtmSo. Watch the full conversation between Francis Hunt and Ash Bennington here: https://rvtv.io/3LG8cAq.