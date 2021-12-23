Daily Briefing: Here's How to Surf a Volatile 2022

What’s going on in Turkey, and why should we keep an eye on it? Daily Dirtnap editor Jared Dillian fills you in on what you need to know about the Turkish Lira. Nikola delivers its first EV truck, boosting its stocks by 20%, and Elon Musk is now almost done selling his Tesla shares. Dillian also shares his rules of trading for 2022, which might be riddled with choppy waters. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3srmnDv.