Daily Briefing: Inflationary Pressures Persist as Signs of a Slowdown Add Up

OPEC and allies agreed to move forward production increases scheduled for September, but global energy supply problems continue to undermine the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation in the U.S. That’s to say nothing of rising pressure on global food supply and production. Meanwhile, ahead of Friday’s official report on the employment situation for May from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ADP reported private payrolls increased by just 128,000 last month. That’s the smallest gain of the pandemic-era recovery. Harry Melandri, advisor for Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to talk about inflation, growth, and markets. And we hear from Neal Berger about why the Fed should just get it over with and hike by 100 basis points in a single move. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3M64iAY. Watch the full conversation featuring Neal Berger and Ash Bennington here: https://rvtv.io/3NRmrDM.