Daily Briefing: Investors Hold for Fresh Inflation Data

The three major U.S. equity indexes traded lower for a second consecutive day, as investors look forward to Friday’s release of consumer price index data for May. The European Central Bank is accelerating its own tightening scheme, as inflation’s grip on policymakers remains tight. Initial claims for unemployment insurance showed the biggest increase since July 21, a sign the labor market may be cooling. Thomas Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, joins Real Vision’s Andreas Steno Larsen to talk about choppy price action, how he’s positioning himself ahead of Friday’s CPI release, what he sees the Federal Reserve doing about it, and why he’s trimming his long exposure. We also hear from Simon Mikhailovich about getting back to fundamentals and looking at things like balance sheets when it comes to making investment decisions. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3xi5lIK. Watch the full video featuring Simon Mikhailovich here: https://rvtv.io/3QbSHnm.