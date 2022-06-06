Daily Briefing: Is It a Bear-Market Bounce or a New Bull Run?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite were all well in the green deep into Monday’s trading session. “An oversold bounce is underway for the major indices in welcome relief from the downside momentum that characterized the preceding 7-8 weeks,” notes Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies. “We are viewing the oversold bounce as likely to present a selling opportunity.” Stockton joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to talk about technical analysis and her bullish short-term and bearish long-term views on stocks. We also hear from Imran Lakha about Bitcoin, Ethereum, and recent price action in the crypto market. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3aybn0d. Watch the full conversation featuring Imran Lakha and Ash Bennington here: https://rvtv.io/3auYlR8.