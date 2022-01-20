Daily Briefing: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Another Commodity "Super Cycle"

The commodity “super cycle” chorus will only get louder with crude oil touching eight-year highs, nickel reaching levels not seen in a decade, and even gold looking like a compelling trade right now. Mixed U.S. economic data probably won’t alter the Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten monetary policy. But China’s central bank is clearly in easing mode. Combined with constrained supply across the complex, and that’s fuel enough for commodities firmly linked to the Middle Kingdom’s economy. Tony Greer talks with Maggie Lake about what’s happening with commodities amid a murky global outlook, and joins the conversation to discuss the impact of recent moves by the People’s Bank of China. Questions for Tony? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/33VU4CE