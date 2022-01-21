Daily Briefing: It's the End of the Pandemic Rally As We Knew It

Cryptocurrencies are crashing, stocks are tanking, bonds are rallying, and central banks are diverging. That all spells “risk off,” as the pandemic rally has surely come to an end. Is there an “all clear” moment coming? When should we prepare to buy this dip? Raoul Pal joins the conversation for an update on what’s happening in the crypto space. And Maggie Lake talks with Jared Dillian, editor of The Daily Dirtnap, about the view from 30,000 feet and what it means for risk assets, including Bitcoin, Netflix, and others that benefited from across-the-board accommodative monetary policy over the past couple years. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3KwXMDB