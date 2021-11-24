Daily Briefing: Jobless Claims Plummet: Throwback to 1969

Are we back in 1969? At only 199,000, last week’s initial jobless claims were the lowest in over half a century since November 1969. That was the pre-internet and pre-cell phone era. Is this a signal for the recovery of the economy or are people just starting their own small businesses? Another throwback to a historical era, inflation hasn’t run amok through the economy since the end of WW II when Americans returned home. Darius Dale, founder of 42 Macro, joins with all his data to discuss the future. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3xlIsnf