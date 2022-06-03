Daily Briefing: Jobs Friday: When Good News Is Bad News

The Nasdaq Composite led stock indexes to the downside on Jobs Friday, as an expectations-beating report on the May employment situation has investors believing the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive monetary tightening program. Jim Bianco of Bianco Research has long held that the “Fed Put,” in place since 2008-09, is now dead, killed by inflation. Bianco joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to talk about today’s jobs report, the market’s response, and where the Fed goes from here. We also hear from Peter Zeihan about what constrained food and energy markets mean for the geomacro environment. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3ma3PmD. Watch the full conversation featuring Peter Zeihan and Maggie Lake here: https://rvtv.io/3asGNoM.