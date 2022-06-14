Daily Briefing: Keep Calm and Manage the Volatility

The producer price index was up 0.8% month over month and 10.8% on an annual basis in May, and Wall Street economists are racing to update forecasts for this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting to include a 75-basis-point rate hike. Stocks were mixed at midday, as prices of energy commodities continue to surge. Tony Greer, founder of TG Macro and editor of The Morning Navigator, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to explain why a fire at a Texas LNG plant caused U.S. natural gas prices to sag but European prices to surge. Tony also talks about the implications of longer-term supply constraints in the energy market. We also share a segment from today’s Real Visionaries episode where top traders share actionable strategies for trading amid today’s volatility. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3xOBGbq. Watch the full Real Visionaries conversation featuring Mark Minervini, Jared Dillian, and Mark Ritchie II here: https://rvtv.io/3MSn2UZ.