Daily Briefing: Market Jitters: Is a Regime Change Imminent?

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.9%—the worst single-day decline in 11 months and the worst start to a year since 2008. Even crypto is taking a beating. The entire country has turned its attention to the Fed, which yesterday hinted at becoming more aggressive, triggering the steep drop in stocks. The taper, rising rates, and declining balance sheets are on the agenda. Thomas Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, shares how he’s positioning his portfolio, given the big picture, and answers the pivotal question: Is a major regime shift on the way? Interviewed by Ash Bennington. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3G4jmwD