Daily Briefing: Navigating Volatility: Should We Buy the Dip?

Steven Van Metre joins the Daily Briefing to share his outlook of the volatility ahead as we close out the year and begin to look forward to an equally unstable 2022. With markets still recovering from major pullbacks in the past few days, Van Metre of Steven Van Metre Financial lays out his perspective on the consumer as Apple shares fall on weaker iPhone demand. He analyzes the markets as the Fed considers accelerating their taper and the global economy as China’s presence in the growth story becomes diminished and threats from Omicron abound. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to ask questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3GcXdMz.