Daily Briefing: No Santa Rally? What's Behind the Big Tech Sell-Off

At the year's end, people are normally buying the winning tech stocks. This year, however, people are selling. What is going on? Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, talks about the volatility in tech stocks and whether you should buy the dip. He will also discuss cryptocurrencies and his 2022 outlook on the digital asset space. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/31YK0bP