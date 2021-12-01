Daily Briefing: Omicron: Should Investors Worry?

As U.S. equities and oil inventories rise, investors are wondering whether the newly discovered Omicron variant threatens to reverse the recovery the economy has made. While officials instruct people not to panic, the uncertainty has already caused some movement in the markets: the S&P 500 rose 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%. Darius Dale analyzes whether businesses should worry about another lockdown. Interviewed by Ash Bennington. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3xLcNfq