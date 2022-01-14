Daily Briefing: Opportunity in Uncertainty: Where Raoul Pal's Looking as Inflation Weighs on Consumers

U.S. retail sales fell in December as surging prices hit consumer spending. Raoul Pal discusses what opportunities are available for investors in an environment of rising inflation and why he is looking at the carbon trade. He also provides his view on Bitcoin, Ethereum and how to understand the macro environment. You don’t want to miss Raoul’s take on how we should be thinking amid the uncertainty. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3I2PBgs