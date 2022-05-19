Daily Briefing: "A Perfect Storm" Promises More Pain

Do U.S. investors pay enough attention to what’s happening in overseas markets? Real Vision’s expert on the ground in Asia, Weston Nakamura, shares some data at the top of today’s Daily Briefing that may open your eyes to underlying systemic cracks growing in China and Japan. Then, Maggie Lake is joined by Peter Boockvar, who’s concerned about how a slowing world economy will impact companies. “I think the main story now is margin contraction and the direction of earnings,” says the CIO of Bleakley Advisory Group. “We now have P/E multiples compressing, profit margins rolling over, and the growing prospect that sales will slow in response to both supply issues and the growing prospect of an economic slowdown. It’s a perfect storm.” Is there more pain to come? Peter thinks so. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3wvTE24.