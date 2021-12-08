Daily Briefing: Pfizer & BioNTech Share Results on Boosters as Job Openings Near All-Time High

With markets easing on Omicron fears this week and assets across the board beginning to recover from last week’s drawdowns, Pfizer and BioNTech both announced today the initial findings of the effectiveness of their boosters against the Omicron variant, demonstrating promising results of neutralizing the virus. The October JOLTS numbers also were released, showing that 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs, a decrease from the previous month, and openings increased to slightly over 11 million. 42 Macro founder and CEO Darius Dale analyzes the labor market’s recovery, COVID’s continuing impact on markets, the implications of the U.S. House passing legislation on increasing the debt ceiling limit, and more. Interviewed by Ash Bennington. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3dAjdo6