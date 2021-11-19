Daily Briefing: Raoul's Big Picture: Bitcoin's Taproot Facelift & the Economy

Bitcoin just got its biggest upgrade yet with Taproot, which will streamline transaction processing and make everything more efficient. In the U.S., the House finally passes President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Build Back Better spending bill, but there might be further revisions from the Senate. In Austria, days after issuing a lockdown on the unvaccinated, the country has announced a full lockdown starting Monday and legally mandated vaccination from February 1, 2022. If other countries follow suit with their own lockdowns, it could trigger more global supply chain issues. Raoul Pal, CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, joins to give the big picture on Taproot and what he’s looking at in the economy. Interviewed by Ash Bennington. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3Cy7uke