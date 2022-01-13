Daily Briefing: Reading the Charts: Expect a Correction Soon

In today’s volatile trading environment, charts can be a clear way to make investment decisions. Katie Stockton gives her technical take on the S&P 500 (which she says will enter a corrective phase in 1-2 weeks), FAANGs, 10-year yields, and more. Find out why she suggests sticking with core longs that have the support of rising moving averages and get some actionable ideas. We’ll also ask how much—if at all—fundamentals like rising inflation play into her investment decisions. Interviewed by Ash Bennington. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3FjqrbG