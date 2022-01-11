Daily Briefing: Is the Rebound Real? Tech Leads Market Higher as Powell Says Economy Looks Bright

During a hearing for his re-confirmation as Fed Chair, Jerome Powell said the central bank will work to relieve inflationary pressures in the economy. Following Powell’s testimony, the Nasdaq rallied for the second day in a row. In the U.K., the London Metal Exchange experienced an over five hour long outage but resumed trading after migrating its systems to backup. Sharing how he’s positioning his trades, Tony Greer of TG Macro examines elevated volatility in markets with commodities soaring, yields rising, Bitcoin plunging, and equities rotating out of tech. Interviewed by Alfonso Peccatiello. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3Gj45br.