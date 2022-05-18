Daily Briefing: Retail Gloom Spells Stock Market Doom

“This is risk-off behavior returning,” tweeted Michael Gayed less than an hour into today’s trading session, which, two hours ahead of the close, has seen the Dow Jones Industrial Average decline 2.9%, the S&P 500 shed 3.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite nosedive 4.0%. Investors are digesting a second disappointing earnings report from a major U.S. retailer, as Target followed Walmart with more data indicating inflation is, finally, having an impact on U.S. consumer behavior. Gayed, CIO and portfolio manager at Toroso Investments, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington for today’s Daily Briefing to talk about how inflation will turn into deflation and why equity indexes are looking at another major leg down. With risk assets highly correlated at present, this is an ominous sign for the cryptocurrency market as well. That’s a major topic of discussion in the debut episode of Real Vision’s Crypto Unwrapped series. We also hear from Jeff Moore about the Federal Reserve being late and bond market volatility. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/381fvoA. Watch the full interview featuring Jeff Moore and Raoul Pal here: https://rvtv.io/3McSPAj. Watch the first Crypto Unwrapped episode featuring Weston Nakamura, Nicolas Brugge, and Leslie Lamb here: https://rvtv.io/3lkyrS6.