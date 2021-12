The Macro Compass is a four-quadrant tool that helps see the macro forest first and then the trees. Alfonso Peccatiello uses this model to determine how to distribute his investment portfolio. Peccatiello discusses on the Daily Briefing investment opportunities in commodities and cryptocurrencies. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3lEV3xs