Daily Briefing: Selling Will Soon Create Opportunity But When?

U.S. equity indexes jumped at the open, faded into lunchtime, and rallied into the last couple of hours of regular trading Tuesday in a session that reflected the general volatility defining financial markets right now. Thomas Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, saw underlying weakness early today. “Everything was up but breaking volume-weighted average price levels, which was a good read on underlying selling,” Thornton tweeted this morning. “And it’s now evident to everyone.” At the same time, Thornton is “really getting excited with this opportunity-rich market.” It’s “not yet” time for long ideas, “but soon” it will be, notes Thornton, as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve’s effort to control inflation and sustain growth at the same time. Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake for today’s Daily Briefing to talk about the major factors driving markets and what he’s looking for before he starts going long again. And Real Vision Crypto Editor Ash Bennington joins at the top of the show to talk about Bitcoin’s recent price action and whether we need to fear a “crypto contagion” causing a wider market crash. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/38gJ9WM Watch the full video with Dwight Anderson and Raoul Pal here: https://rvtv.io/3LYBPOe