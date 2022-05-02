Daily Briefing: Should You Batten Down Your Portfolio's Hatches?

Hard-core technical analysts will tell you that, ultimately, “price” is the only thing that matters. Countless investors, traders, and speculators making decisions about the values of assets will contemplate just about every conceivable issue. “Price” is where all that shows up. Today, the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond surged past 3% to a three-year high, as the market braces for the first 50-basis-point increases to the federal funds target rate since March 2000 at Wednesday’s conclusion of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Stocks opened mostly higher but slid into the red as the trading day wore on. The Nasdaq Composite is coming off its worst month since 2008, and the S&P 500 is off to its worst start to a year since 1939. Still, as Dave Floyd sees it, “Most traders and investors are not prepared for the perfect storm we are all facing.” Floyd, founder of Aspen Trading, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to talk about what technical indicators are telling him about the current condition of the market and how traders and investors can prepare for what’s coming. And we hear briefly from Raoul Pal about the assets you should be eyeing in these volatile times. To join Raoul on his multi-week journey of learning and discovery for global recession, Is Everyone Wrong, go to https://rvtv.io/3s0ep3d. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3765Uw4 ...