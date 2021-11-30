Daily Briefing: Surprise, Surprise: Inflation Is Not Transitory?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell just said it’s time to retire the word “transitory”—are you shocked? All the major U.S. market indices fell more than 1% on the announcement while the dollar strengthens and crude oil tanks. Ash Bennington is not surprised by Powell's announcement to retire "transitory", and he sits down with Tony Greer of TG Macro on another installment of TG Tuesdays on the Daily Briefing to talk about inflation and oil. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3FY6Xdp