Daily Briefing: These Are the Prices We Must Watch

Stocks were higher for a second straight day, but there’s another set of prices we should be paying attention to, according to Tony Greer. “We’re walking into the first full week of June with oil pressing the $120 highs, copper leaping 2.5% into moving average resistance, nickel bouncing 4% off trend support, wheat rallying 4% into resistance at $11, and natural gas trading at $9.” And the commodities rally shows few signs of letting up anytime soon. Indeed, the World Bank again cut its forecast for global economic expansion in 2022, warning that several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth lie ahead. Greer, the founder of TG Macro and the editor of The Morning Navigator, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to talk about commodities, supply chains, inflation, and growth. We also hear from Christophe Ollari about what the Federal Reserve must do to bring down inflation and what it means for markets. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3aLdRZc. Watch the full conversation featuring Christophe Ollari and Maggie Lake here: https://rvtv.io/3O2fhNl.